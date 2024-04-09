With The Latest “Office Siren” Trend, Corporate Girlies Are Taking Their Daily Wardrobe To The Next Level By Embodying Sleek And Feminine Professional Energy: Here’s How

Are you working a corporate or office job and feeling tired of the clothes you wear every day?

Perhaps it’s time you mix it up and embrace one of the new trending style aesthetics. It’s time to channel your inner ‘office siren.’

Gone are the days of tiredly wearing the same boring work clothes. Now is the time to embrace the more powerful and chicer side of office wear to kick yourself into gear and stand out among the rest of your peers.

The goal is to treat your office like the offices at Vogue, getting fashionable and creative with your everyday work looks.

Taking on this energy and aesthetic is a great idea for those who spend most of their weekdays in an office or corporate setting and can feel it zapping their energy, causing them to lose their passion for fashion.

So, what does it take to look like an office siren? Honestly, there are a few small changes you can make and accessories to add to your wardrobe to make it happen.

Kitten heels are usually associated with the Y2K era, but if you haven’t noticed, Y2K style is back in, and so are kitten heels! Grab a few fun pairs to wear with tights and skirts to elevate your office look.

Instead of choosing the cheapest pantsuits that don’t do much for your body and make you look boxy, look for ones that compliment your figure.

Don’t be afraid to choose pantsuits that are a bit more form-fitting and work with your body shape. If a tailor hasn’t looked at your suits, treat yourself to a visit with one that can make your suit look much better than it used to.

