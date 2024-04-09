He’s Scared To Tell His Girlfriend That He Has A Trust Fund With So Much Money In It, He Will Never Have To Work Again

Back in his first year of college, this 23-year-old guy met his 24-year-old girlfriend, but they didn’t begin dating until they were three years in.

Now, his dad used to be the CEO of a tech company that got bought up several years ago, and because of that, he has a sizable trust fund set up for him.

Even before his dad’s company sold, he knew that his family was well-off. He went to a prestigious and pricy private boarding school in England.

Despite his privileged upbringing, he feels that he’s still very down to earth. His parents own a home that’s average, and they do not buy anything expensive or in your face since his dad says that’s a waste of their money. He also goes out of his way to not let anyone know about how much money his dad has.

His girlfriend is aware that he went to a private boarding school, but she simply thinks his grandparents paid so he could attend, and that’s not false.

“So this is all to say that I haven’t intentionally misled my girlfriend about my family’s income; I just haven’t ever mentioned it,” he explained.

“I wouldn’t mention it at the start because I want to make sure people like me for my myself and not for my dad’s money. When my dad sold his company, he set up a trust that I would be able to access when I turn 25. This will be in September of next year.”

“When I get access to this trust, I will not need to work ever. I will be set up for life. My dad did this because he’s told me he wanted me to ‘develop a work ethic’ before getting access to the money. Which I think I have; I mean, I have a full-time job and don’t get any money from my parents.”

Every single year that he has spent with his girlfriend, he’s been meaning to bring this up to her, but he’s terrified that she will believe that he’s a liar for omitting the truth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.