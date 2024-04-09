She Cried After Her Boyfriend Said He’s Not Ready To Get Married For At Least Another Two Years

I’ve always sympathized with people who get into relationships, and their partners give them the impression that they want to get married but eventually take back what they said.

One woman is unsure what to do after her boyfriend shared that he had no plans of getting married anytime soon, despite telling her at the beginning of their relationship he’d be ready around this time. She’s 27 and has been with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Wes, since 2020.

“Both of us had just graduated from university,” she said. “He was charming, kind, funny, and made me feel beautiful and safe. I knew that I had found the love of my life and best friend in him. We often talked about our future, and he asked me what I wanted from a relationship.”

“I told him that I hoped to get married sometime after I turned 26 and [then] enjoy one to two years in my marriage before having kids, but I hoped to have or be expecting my first baby before 30.”

“He shared his dreams with me, and we often discussed the future, the family, and the home we hope to build together.”

Over the last four years, she’s had the impression that Wes wanted the same things as her and was excited about their future. While she struggled to find her dream job, he did quite well for himself and has been saving money.

Now, Wes is talking about moving out of his family home and purchasing a house. Because he’s getting ready to make such a big move, they recently had another conversation about their future.

Suddenly, Wes broke the news that he doesn’t see himself getting married for at least another two years, despite what he said in the past.

“I reminded him of the conversation we had at the start of our relationship, and he said he had never forgotten what I said,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.