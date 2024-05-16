After Visiting A Cleveland Gas Station In 2021, She Disappeared, And Her Car Was Later Caught On Camera Being Driven By A Male With Bullet Holes In The Passenger Door And Roof

Born on March 21, 1994, Rajah Adriana McQueen is a mother of two who attended Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, with a major in psychology.

Then, in 2021, she started attending Rosedale Bible College in Rosedale, Ohio, and studying both music and theology.

In the summer of that year, the 27-year-old had also recently returned home for her break from school and was living in Cleveland. Yet, on June 26, 2021, she mysteriously disappeared.

Early in the morning that day, Rajah visited a gas station located near East 131 Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland. She was last seen at 7:30 a.m. getting into her car – a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with the license plate number JGH3953.

Just about four hours later, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Rajah’s car was again spotted on surveillance cameras heading west on Harvard Avenue towards Broadway. However, she wasn’t driving the vehicle.

Rather, a male individual was behind the wheel. Additionally, her car had bullet holes in both the passenger door and roof.

“Now the car has some defects on it, such as all hubcaps had been removed. There is a bullet hole on the rear passenger door as well as the roof of the car,” said Detective Kevin Callahan with Cleveland Police’s Missing unit, who is leading the investigation.

Following this surveillance camera sighting, Rajah never returned home and was never seen or heard from again.

The male driving Rajah’s car was reportedly interviewed by police. However, his identity has not been released to the public, and authorities haven’t shared any other information regarding him or Rajah’s car location.

