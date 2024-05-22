Her Sister-In-Law Made Her Feel Inadequate So She’d Give Up Custody Of Her Newborn Baby

You often only hear stories of people ‘stealing babies’ in extreme circumstances or fictional books and movies. It’s terrifying to think about and even more frightening to imagine someone in your family wanting to steal your baby.

One woman recently told her sister-in-law she wasn’t allowed anywhere near her new baby after she tried to convince her she wasn’t capable of taking care of it and threatening to take it away while she was pregnant.

Her sister-in-law has had a complicated past, and it was very hard for her to become a mother. Her sister-in-law cannot physically have children, but she was able to adopt her 12-year-old daughter 11 years ago.

For the last two years, her sister-in-law has been begging her husband to adopt another baby with her, but he’s refused, which has driven her a bit crazy. Unfortunately, things got worse when she became pregnant, and her sister-in-law started bothering her five months in.

“[My sister-in-law] started inviting me over all the time and often put it in my head that I wasn’t capable of taking care of a child because I have a history of depression,” she said.

“She was just constantly saying, ‘I’m worried about you,’ or ‘I fear you will have postpartum psychosis.’ She said everything in such a way that I actually started believing her. It [messed] with my head nearly every night.”

Throughout her entire pregnancy, her sister-in-law would make disturbing comments like this, and they got worse the closer she got to her due date.

Right before her baby was born, her sister-in-law told her she wasn’t sure she could “handle” having a baby and that if she ever did something wrong, she’d have to “fight” her and her brother for custody of it.

When she finally gave birth last October, her sister-in-law came to meet her baby girl two weeks later, and she hesitantly let her hold her. Her sister-in-law began to cry while holding her baby, which freaked her out. Then, when she asked for her baby back, her sister-in-law shooed her away and told her she was fine.

