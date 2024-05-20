His Girlfriend Started Screaming At Him When She Found A Strand Of Hair In His Bathroom, Then Accused Him Of Cheating

For two months now, this 26-year-old man and his 22-year-old girlfriend have been dating, and sadly, they both have been cheated on in the past.

He has reassured his girlfriend that he would never cheat, as he understands all too well how painful it is to be on the receiving end of that.

Yesterday evening, he got to spend time with his girlfriend after spending four days apart. He was on a trip while his girlfriend was at a dance competition, so that’s why they haven’t seen one another in a bit.

His girlfriend came over to his place, and then she walked right into his bathroom and closed the door behind her.

“She was in there for quite a bit, so I started getting worried,” he explained. “I go in, and she is sitting on the floor crying.”

“I asked what was going on, and she told me she found a singular strand of green hair in the bathroom and proceeded to ask me who it belonged to.”

“At this point, I was shocked and a little bit upset. I said I don’t know, and I have no idea where it came from; she gets upset, starts screaming, and accuses me of cheating on her.”

Throughout the last four days, there hasn’t been a moment where he was free to do anything except sleep, travel, or talk to his girlfriend on the phone.

So obviously, there was no time for him to even think of cheating on his girlfriend, and he did his best to try to calm her down in the moment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.