Her Husband Prioritized Deer Hunting Over Her Being In Labor With Their Child, And She Can’t Forgive Him

arturas kerdokas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Childbirth is supposed to be one of those moments where your partner drops everything to be there for you without hesitation.

But when her contractions started, instead of staying by her side, her husband grabbed his hunting gear and left her laboring at home with their toddler.

Even after their son was born under scary circumstances, his focus stayed on his deer, not on her recovery. Now, nine months later, the story everyone else keeps laughing about still feels like a glaring sign of where she really stands on his list of priorities.

This 24-year-old woman has two kids with her 29-year-old husband: a two-year-old girl and a nine-month-old boy.

When she was in labor with their firstborn, it was a mess. She had to undergo an emergency C-section since her daughter was breech.

Additionally, her daughter was born at just 36 weeks old, and she had to deliver her alone. She and her husband were in the military back then and stationed seven hours apart.

She knows it’s not her husband’s fault that he couldn’t make it to the hospital to see their daughter born, but he did get there five hours later.

Two years later, when her water broke while she was pregnant with their son, her husband tried to make it seem like she wasn’t in labor.

He wasn’t happy about having to leave work that day and take her to the hospital, and once they arrived, she was told to come back when her contractions his five minutes apart.

“On the way home, my husband again said, ‘Are you sure they aren’t just Braxton Hicks?’ Mind you, this was AFTER the nurses confirmed I was in labor!!” she exclaimed.

“When we got home, my husband decided he was going to go hunting, and to let him know if labor gets worse. He left me alone, willingly, to care for our 2 y/o while I was laboring. My contractions got down to 5 minutes apart.”

“I texted to let him know, and all he said was, ‘What do you want me to do about it?’ He ended up shooting a deer and had me outside in the cold taking pictures of him with the deer while contracting every 5 minutes. I didn’t feel ready to go back to the hospital yet, so I put the 2 y/o to bed and we went to sleep.”

The following morning, her contractions were still coming in five-minute intervals, and she let her husband know she wanted to head over to the hospital.

After they got there, her husband just wanted to talk about his deer and nothing else. She needed another C-section, and her husband did jump in to inform everyone of her health issues, so he did help her that way.

Her son was born, and it was scary that he failed to breathe on his own, so he had to be rushed to the NICU of another hospital.

Not only was she in pain, but she was scared for her son’s life. She really just wanted to get a milkshake to cheer her up a bit.

She realizes that sounds ridiculous, but regardless, she asked her husband several times to please just drive a few minutes to get one, but he refused.

“Our entire family laughs at the situation and thinks it’s such a funny story and that I’ll laugh about it someday. But, after 9 months, I still feel so dismissed, like he doesn’t care about me,” she continued.

“It feels like he put his hobby over his laboring wife, and it honestly makes me grateful he wasn’t there for the birth of our daughter. I feel such resentment over the whole situation, and I don’t know how to move past it.”

“My husband tells me it isn’t a big deal and I’m overly sensitive every time I bring it up, and our therapist doesn’t think it’s broken beyond repair, but I honestly just need some outside perspective.”

What advice do you have for her?

