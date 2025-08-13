His Wife Slept With His Brother, Got Pregnant, And Blamed Him For Her Stillborn Baby

deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When a marriage falls apart, it’s rarely clean or simple, but in his case, it’s been a perfect storm of betrayal, family division, and emotional fallout.

First came the affair: his wife cheating with his own brother, then trying to move in with him and take their children along.

Then came the pregnancy he knew wasn’t his, the custody battle, and parents caught in the middle. And now, he’s getting blamed for the loss of a baby.

For the last ten years, this man has been married to his wife, and they have three little kids together. Throughout the last two years, their marriage has been on the rocks, but it’s been a mystery to him as to why that was.

His wife would pretend when speaking to him that everything was fine, yet she would turn around and incessantly complain to her loved ones about him.

He obviously found out about it, and his wife maintained that her friends and family members were just trying to cause drama.

She promised that once all of their kids were old enough to be in school, their marriage would improve, as they would have more time to dedicate to their relationship.

“Then I found out she was having an affair with my brother. I found out via his ex-girlfriend, who sent a photo of them kissing outside my brother’s place,” he explained.

“He broke up with her before the affair was revealed, but he said a lot of [stuff] about her and how she was paranoid and didn’t trust him, and she was proven to be right.”

deagreez – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“When my wife said she was pregnant, I knew the baby was my brother’s, and there was zero way for me to be the father. She tried to tell everyone she didn’t know, but the three of us knew.”

He’s been struggling with a dead bedroom for years, so that’s how he knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that he wasn’t the father of the baby.

Anyway, his wife attempted to use the baby to her advantage, but he quickly filed for a divorce. From there, his wife moved in with his brother and attempted to take all the kids with her, but he was able to prevent that from happening, as his brother lives close to three hours away from their school.

He’s been granted custody of the kids temporarily, since it’s not reasonable to have to make a six-hour trip every day to bring them to and from school.

He then told his mom and dad about what his brother had done, and they were furious and blindsided. His brother gave him a hard time, but he just muted his messages.

Sadly, his mom and dad came around and wound up accepting that his wife and brother were happy together.

He mentioned to his parents that he understood they wanted to be in the life of the baby his wife was carrying, but he would prefer not to hear about his wife and brother anymore, and they said they would respect his wishes.

“A few weeks ago, my wife had a stillborn baby. She and my brother blamed me for all the stress I put her under,” he continued.

“She said being apart from our kids as much as she is was the biggest cause of her miscarriage, and she sent a lot of vile texts, and I replied to none of them. He also sent a number of them, which I documented with hers.”

Later on, his parents were at his house and wanted to talk about the stillborn baby. He replied that his wife messed up his life and that of his children, too, so he was fresh out of sympathy.

His mom and dad still wanted to discuss their feelings around losing the baby, but he quickly shut it all down and said he was not interested in being a shoulder for them to cry on.

His parents stormed out of his house, livid with him, and they didn’t speak to him for a few weeks in a row. When they did reach back out, it was to ask if he would attend the funeral, which he declined to do.

“They said I didn’t need to become such a cold-hearted monster, and times like these are where you put away the hate,” he added.

“I don’t agree, but I’m willing to entertain that maybe I’m wrong.”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski