Picking Up These “Old School” Hobbies Can Help You Battle Burnout In A Fresh, Fun Way

When you’re feeling burnt out or stressed from personal things in your life or just the state of the world, it’s a sign that you need to unplug.

When we were forced into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us felt the need to pick up hobbies that didn’t involve our phones and screens. Some generations may cringe after reading this, but these hobbies are referred to as ‘old-school hobbies.’

I know that when I was in lockdown during COVID, I started several hobbies I may not have started during my daily routine, like painting, coloring in adult coloring books, etc. They helped me escape all the stressful things on the news and gave me physical relief as I was finally looking away from my screen.

If you’re looking for some new ‘old-school’ hobbies or activities that don’t involve your phone to help get you through a period of stress, here are some to try.

Pottery

So often, when we look up artsy or crafty hobbies, we see recommendations for painting and coloring. While those are great, chances are you’ve tried them before. Pottery is a great excuse to try something totally different.

Attend a pottery class to get out of the house and make something new – you may fall in love with the sensation of clay between your fingers.

Scrapbooking

Scrapbooking in your free time is a great hobby as it fuels your creative spirit while helping you get your photos organized.

