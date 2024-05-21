She Dialed 911 And Could Be Heard Screaming For Help In 2023, But Her Phone Died, And When Police Arrived On The Scene, She Was Nowhere To Be Found

As a young girl, Mikayla Standridge of Mount Vernon, Washington, was raised by her grandparents and two of her aunts.

She went on to become a single mother to her son, and in 2023, the 25-year-old was staying at a residence located on Skagit View Drive in Concrete, Washington.

Yet, after she called 911 on April 21, 2023, screaming for help, she mysteriously disappeared and has remained missing ever since.

That day, at about 5:04 a.m., Mikayla dialed 911 on her cell phone and could be heard screaming for help.

Then, once she was finally able to get through to dispatch, Mikayla’s phone died, and the call was dropped.

Police subsequently arrived in the area where the 911 call had come from. However, they found no sign of Mikayla, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Investigators later discovered Mikayla’s phone close to the Skagit River. So, authorities conducted searches using boats, drones, and helicopters. Still, no evidence connected to her disappearance was found.

But, upon looking at her social media, it was discovered that Mikayla had posted a cryptic post online five days prior to her disappearance. She wrote, “If I ever go missing or anything, just know I didn’t leave.”

Nonetheless, the exact circumstances surrounding Mikayla’s disappearance remain unclear, and her family has been left reeling in the process.

