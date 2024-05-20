She Expected To Have A Child-Free Honeymoon Without Her Stepkids, But Her Fiancé Said They’re A “Package Deal” And Called Her Both Selfish And Insensitive

This 28-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 42-year-old fiancé named Tyler for four years now.

Tyler has two children from his previous marriage – an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son – and his late wife sadly passed away when his son was just 1-year-old.

Then, three years later, she and Tyler met, and the rest was history.

“His kids are wonderful and lovely, and we get along great,” she said.

Right now, she, Tyler, and his kids all live together, and since Tyler works long hours, she does most of the caretaking for the children. The kids also call her “mom,” but they know about their late biological mother.

“We have her pictures in their rooms, and Tyler talks about her to them all the time,” she detailed.

Now that she and Tyler are engaged, though, they have begun planning their wedding. In the process, her father also graciously offered to let them use his condo in Hawaii for their honeymoon.

She was really happy about that, too, and thought it was a kind and generous offer. But, when she told Tyler about it, his reaction really caught her off guard.

“I bet the kids will have a blast!” he replied.

