She Refused To Take The Fall For Her Friend, Who Cheated On A Major Exam, And She Got Accused Of Being Judgmental

This 19-year-old girl is currently in college, and throughout her life, she’s been known for showing both honesty and integrity in her relationships. But, one of her friends, a 20-year-old named Sarah, recently forced her to test her own morals.

It all began when Sarah confided in her and admitted to having a habit of cheating on exams.

“At first, I was taken aback, but she justified it by saying everyone does it and that it’s no big deal,” she recalled.

“However, I couldn’t shake off the feeling of unease.”

Still, throughout the semester, Sarah started asking her to cover for her. More specifically, Sarah expected her to do things like pretend to need help or distract their teacher. That way, her friend could peek at her own test and cheat.

“Each time, I felt more uncomfortable, torn between loyalty to my friend and my own principles,” she said.

But things became even worse when her friend actually got caught cheating on a major exam, and Sarah asked her to take the fall for it. Sarah swore that taking the blame wouldn’t affect her grades.

Her friend also said that she “desperately” needed to pass their class in order to avoid going on academic probation.

“But I couldn’t bring myself to lie and potentially compromise my academic integrity,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.