She Said She Couldn’t Attend Her Half-Sister’s Wedding Because It’s The Same Day As Her Daughter’sHigh School Graduation, And Her Half-Sister Actually Started Sending Her Death Threats

This 35-year-old woman has known her half-sister for 25 years now, but they really have never liked each other.

To be clear, it’s not like she and her half-sister ever got into fights or anything. Still, they never interacted much in the past, and they still don’t to this day.

“Except for family reunions and such,” she said.

So, when she received an invitation to her half-sister’s wedding about two weeks ago, she was pretty taken aback. Regardless, she was actually willing to attend the event anyway until she realized the date of the ceremony.

Apparently, the wedding is set to take place on the day of her daughter’s high school graduation. Plus, the wedding venue is four states away from her, so it’s not like she’d be able to squeeze both events into the same day.

“I called my half-sister and explained that I would love to go, but I need to go to my daughter’s graduation,” she explained.

Well, rather than understanding, her half-sister actually blew up, began screaming at her, and accused her of being selfish! Her half-sister also claimed that her daughter would get to have another graduation ceremony at college, yet there wouldn’t be another wedding.

“But I told her as much as I would love to attend her wedding, I have no interest in missing my daughter’s graduation,” she recalled.

This just pushed her half-sister to keep screaming at her until she finally hung up the phone. Then, she texted her half-sister and said that if she was just going to get yelled at, then they didn’t need to continue talking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.