She Told Her Neighbors To Stop Playing Football In Her Yard Because She’s Worried About Them Damaging Her New $14,000 Windows

This 26-year-old woman and her husband moved into their current home two years ago. And for as long as she can remember, her male neighbor and his two sons – who are between the ages of 10 and 13 – have always played football in her front yard.

This makes her really uncomfortable for two main reasons. First of all, she’s worried that they might knock out one of her windows – which she just spent $14,000 replacing.

“And I have two large garden beds in the front lawn that have sensitive flowers growing, and I get nervous about the football hitting and knocking over my pots,” she added.

That’s why she’d much prefer if her neighbors just played somewhere else.

For some context, she lives in an HOA townhome-zoned community. However, all of the units are single-family and detached from one another, and her neighbor’s property is right next to hers.

“They don’t have a big front lawn in front of their house, which is directly behind mine. And our backyards share a fence, and they are my next-door neighbors,” she explained.

However, her neighbors still have a large, grassy area right next to their house that isn’t anyone’s property. Plus, there is a park with a big, grassy field attached to an elementary school behind their neighborhood – which is less than a two-minute walk away.

Her neighbor and his kids can play there whenever they want, too, outside of school hours. So, she thinks there are plenty of other grassy areas to play in the neighborhood that aren’t just her front lawn.

This fact finally pushed her to confront her neighbor over the weekend when he and his kids were playing outside on her lawn yet again.

