Butter Yellow Is The Home Decor Shade Of The Summer, Adding Cheery Vibes To Any Space

Over the past few years, home decor trends have started transitioning from cooler to warmer shades.

The aim of this shift is to evoke feelings of familiarity and comfort while incorporating positive vibes and subdued sophistication.

One trending color is butter yellow. It adds sunshine and cheer to any space, whether traditional or modern.

Now that summer is here, what better color is there to brighten up your interior with? If you want to invite butter yellow into your home this season, here are some strategic ways to feature it in your rooms.

Butter yellow is soft and simple. The pastel shade is a step up from your basic neutrals, but it’s also not too bold or in your face. It also pairs well with a diverse range of colors, such as pastel pinks, baby blues, mint green, lavender, charcoal gray, olive green, chocolate brown, or crisp white.

Are you going for a more youthful, feminine look? Butter yellow will go well with light pink. For a clean, elegant appearance, white will allow butter yellow to stand out while taking on a modern feel.

Charcoal gray is a cool tone, so if you want to warm it up, butter yellow will do the trick. You can also match the golden hue with olive green to create a calming, nature-inspired atmosphere. Blue-greens are suggestive of ocean waves at the beach, which will instill a sense of summertime.

Use butter yellow as an accent color instead of the main shade. Avoid painting walls in high-traffic areas with this hue because the wear and tear will be obvious.

Painting the exterior of your home with butter yellow may not be a good idea, either. The shade is already muted, and the outdoor elements will only cause it to fade more quickly.

