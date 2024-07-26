The Western Gothic Home Trend Will Help Your Space Look More Cowboyish Without Turning It Into A Full-Blown Honky Tonk

Yee-haw culture has been the topic of discussion these days, with exciting cultural moments like the release of Beyoncé’s country album and the cowboy aesthetic being more popular than ever.

Now, people are searching for more ways to incorporate Western themes into their homes.

However, not everyone wants to hang antlers on their wall and go all out by hanging up Willie Nelson or John Wayne portraits.

There are more subtle and aesthetically pleasing ways to bring Western decor into your home, and you can do it by deep-diving into the Western gothic home trend.

The Western gothic home trend is a cool way of incorporating trendy Western decor into your space with an edge, preventing your home from looking like a honky tonk bar. The motif is cowboy boots and hats, antique furniture, and modern details sprinkled throughout.

The Western gothic aesthetic also embraces some darker colors and hues, hence the gothic portion of the name.

For instance, black walls are becoming more popular in American homes and are paired well with something Western, like a faux cowhide rug.

Another element of this trend that looks great in a home is greenery, more specifically, desert plants like succulents and cacti.

Having them in your space is an especially great idea if you want to play around with darker or neutral colors, as they’ll brighten things up.

