This Is Everything You Need To Know About Growing Chickpeas, A Nutritious Legume Packed With Protein

Chickpeas have become a beloved staple in kitchens across the globe because they’re packed with protein, help with digestion, and are adaptable to a variety of recipes.

But you might not know that these little beans are also surprisingly easy to grow right in your own backyard.

So, whether you’re an experienced gardener or just looking to try something new, here’s everything you need to know about cultivating these nutritious legumes.

Benefits Of Growing Chickpeas In Your Garden

Growing chickpeas offers more than just the promise of homemade hummus.

Rather, since these plants are legumes, it means they have a superpower: they can fix nitrogen in the soil. This makes chickpeas an excellent crop for natural soil enrichment.

Plus, they’re relatively drought-tolerant once established, making them a good fit for dryer climates or water-wise gardeners.

Choosing The Right Chickpea Variety

There are several varieties of chickpeas, including the common beige-colored ones, black, green, and red types. Each variety also has its own unique flavor and texture.

