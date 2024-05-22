While There Still Is No Cure For Cancer, Aspirin Can Actually Help To Fight It

The cure for cancer is something that medical experts have been pursuing for decades. While no miracle remedy has been found yet, scientists have made progress in understanding how the affordable and easily accessible medication, aspirin, can help fight against cancer.

The common painkiller was developed in the 1890s and has since been used to treat various everyday ailments, such as headaches, toothaches, and cramps.

It can also help reduce cold/flu symptoms and high temperatures from fever. In addition, aspirin has been proven to stop blood clots from forming, so it’s often prescribed to those with a high risk of heart disease or stroke.

Now, it has another use: preventing the development and progression of colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, and the number of cases is only growing.

By 2040, it is estimated that there will be 3.2 million new cases in the world. So, finding ways to prevent colorectal cancer from advancing is crucial.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Padova in Italy have discovered that aspirin seems to detect and target cancer cells.

To reach this conclusion, they collected tissue samples from 238 people who had surgery for colorectal cancer between 2015 and 2019. Twelve percent of the group took aspirin regularly.

Compared to those who did not use aspirin, the tissue samples from the regular aspirin users showed less cancer spread to the lymph nodes.

Furthermore, there was a higher amount of immune cells in the tumors, which indicated that their immune systems were fighting the cancer more effectively.

