She Outperformed An Older Coworker In Her New Sales Job And Made Him Look Bad, So He Caused A Scene

This 20-year-old woman recently began working at a high-end retail store, and ever since graduating from school, this is her first “serious job.” So, she really wanted to make a good impression.

But, while most of her coworkers were welcoming, there was one 35-year-old man named Jack who seemingly had an issue with her.

For some context, Jack has been working with their company for over 10 years, and he’s considered a “top performer” who’s known for his sales skills.

Yet, from her very first shift, it felt like Jack was acting pretty cold toward her – making sarcastic remarks about her lack of experience and age.

“I tried not to let it bother me and focused on doing my best. I studied our products extensively and developed a friendly rapport with customers,” she explained.

“Within a few weeks, my sales numbers started to climb.”

Then, just last month, she actually outsold Jack for the first time – coming out on top of her team. According to her, she didn’t intentionally try to beat him, either. She was just trying to do her job well.

Her managers noticed the achievement as well and congratulated her. Unfortunately, though, this only made Jack act more resentful toward her.

“He began to undermine me in subtle ways – taking over my sales without asking, giving me the less desirable shifts, and even spreading rumors that I was using underhanded tactics to boost my numbers,” she revealed.

