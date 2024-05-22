She’s Losing Her Attraction To Her Boyfriend Because He’s Messy At Home And She Feels Like His Mom Picking Up After Him

Throughout the last year, this 36-year-old woman has been dating her 33-year-old boyfriend. He’s of a higher caliber than the guys she’s dated in the past, and her boyfriend is truly a kind man.

Her boyfriend buys her presents, takes her out for romantic date nights, and doesn’t care if she eats food at his home (which apparently bothered some of her past flames).

Now, she lives in a very small apartment with one bedroom, while her boyfriend lives in a huge home, so she mostly goes to his place.

“Getting straight to the point: his lack of cleanliness makes me not want to go over to his place and is also not making me want to dance the horizontal tango with him,” she explained.

“It’s not that he can’t clean; it’s that he just won’t if it’s not dire. He won’t do his laundry if there’s still clean clothes to wear, he won’t do the dishes if there are still some clean plates and utensils to eat with. He hasn’t changed the bath mat once since we bought two new ones a couple of months ago.”

She last cleaned his bathroom sink several months ago, and it’s remained untouched since then. When she was at her boyfriend’s house last, she told him she was extremely disappointed that he didn’t change the sheets on his bed.

Her boyfriend’s sheets were changed a month ago, in case you were wondering. Anyway, her boyfriend replied that if she wanted fresh sheets on the bed, she should change them out herself.

She did end up changing the sheets all by herself, but she did it with zero enthusiasm.

