A List Of All The Love Affairs Catherine The Great Had In Her Lifetime

During her 34-year reign over Russia, Catherine the Great made many significant contributions to the country.

She ushered in an era of progress and modernization, improved the educational system, expanded the country’s borders, promoted the arts, and transformed Russia into a global economic and political powerhouse.

She was famed for her achievements as one of history’s longest-reigning female rulers, but what she’s most remembered for today is the long string of lovers she had.

Her multiple love affairs gave way to a swarm of rumors about her spicy behavior that were mostly created by misogynistic male rivals trying to ruin her reputation.

She was also never in more than one relationship at once. Additionally, she was very generous to the men she was involved with, bestowing gifts and titles on all of them.

When she was 16-years-old, she was forced into an arranged marriage to her second cousin, Peter III, in 1745.

They were ill-matched, and she was unhappy with his immature ways from the start. In 1754, she gave birth to their son, Paul.

Some people doubted the child’s legitimacy since Peter III’s aunt Elizabeth, who was the ruler at the time, took him away to raise him.

Later on, Catherine and Peter III had an agreement to seek relationships outside of their marriage. The first of her lovers was Sergei Saltykov, a Russian military officer with whom she had a child.

