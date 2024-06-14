She Transformed A Parking Lot With Her Mom Into A Glamorous Prom Party

Now that we’re entering the first weeks of June, that means it’s prom season! Do you have any regrets about how you went about your prom traditions? For instance, do you wish you wore a different dress or took more pictures? I wish my friends and I had one of the “prom send-offs” that’s trending right now.

If you haven’t seen them, prom send-off parties are unique and exciting events for teenagers going to prom.

They provide a platform to show off their fabulous looks and pose for pictures before heading to the prom.

One mother-daughter duo recently went viral after hosting one of the most beautiful prom send-off parties and photoshoots the internet has seen. What makes it even more impressive is that it was set up in a parking lot.

Treva Harris and her 17-year-old daughter Azar live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Treva was determined to give her daughter, who she sees as her princess, the best night of her life for her senior prom. Therefore, she needed a proper send-off.

Treva, along with a talented team of event planners from Priceless Event Planning, planned a magical Cinderella-themed prom send-off party for 150 of her and Azar’s friends and family.

Treva and her team, with their creative prowess, transformed a mundane parking lot on Lancaster Avenue into a magical fairytale setting. The space was turned into a miniature Disneyland for Azar’s special night, complete with a stage and Cinderella castle.

The ground was covered in carpet, nicely decorated tables and chairs, and magical-looking trees spread throughout the space.

When it was time for Azar to come out, a screen on the Cinderella castle played a sweet video of Azar acting as Cinderella and Treva as her fairy godmother.

