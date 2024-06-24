Avoid Growing These Five Plants Next To Your Roses To Protect Your Blooms From Competition And Disease

Roses are the queens of the garden, renowned for their beauty, elegance, and fragrance. But, unfortunately, maintaining a healthy rose garden is about more than just proper pruning and watering.

That’s because the plants you choose to grow next to your roses can significantly impact their health and growth. Some may compete for resources, while others can spread diseases or even stunt the growth of your roses.

So, here are five plants you should always avoid placing near your precious roses.

Snapdragons

Snapdragons are known for their vibrant, colorful flowers that come in shades of pink, yellow, red, and white. They are true showstoppers with tall, spiky stems and clusters of blossoms – resembling a dragon’s mouth.

But, despite their beauty, snapdragons are heavy feeders, meaning they require a lot of nutrients from the soil. So, when planted near roses, they can compete for essential nutrients – leaving your roses malnourished.

Additionally, snapdragons are prone to rust and powdery mildew, which can easily spread to your roses and make them more susceptible to disease.

Morning Glory

Morning glories are climbers with heart-shaped leaves and trumpet-shaped flowers that open in the morning and close in the afternoon – making them a favorite among gardeners.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.