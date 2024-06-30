Everyone Adores A Good Friends-To-Lovers Trope On TV, But Here’s How The Dynamic Can Really Play Out In Real Life

With the recent season of the insanely popular Netflix series “Bridgerton” focusing on the friends-to-lovers story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, more people have been discussing this kind of relationship.

If you’ve ever fallen in love with someone who was your best friend first, you know the relationship comes with its own unique set of challenges.

Yes, it’s dreamy and romantic to be able to say you fell in love with your best friend. I mean, few people know us better than our best friends do. And while the transitional relationship can be quite complicated, it also holds the promise of a deep and fulfilling connection.

If you’ve watched the new season of Bridgerton or have been feeling a certain way about one of your best friends for a while now, here are some things you can expect when making a friends-to-lovers relationship a reality.

First, the key to understanding this relationship transition is communication. As terrifying as it may seem, you have to tell your friend how you feel. If your yearning for them has gone on for quite some time and they haven’t picked up on it, you should talk to them.

It is a risky thing to do, as there are two likely outcomes. The first is your friend doesn’t feel the same way, and your friendship becomes awkward for a while as you start to accept things and move on. The second is that they feel the same way as you and are open to starting a romantic relationship.

If the latter happens, I’d recommend dating your best friend the way you would a stranger. While you already know each other very well, a romantic relationship and a friendship have their differences, and you can make your romantic relationship feel more official by going on official dates.

Set up a first date and treat it as you would if you met someone for the first time. Show your friend how you behave in a romantic relationship, and don’t be afraid to get vulnerable.

Throughout your new romantic relationship, you should ensure you focus on romance as often as possible. This is because you want to enjoy all the “magical” parts of a romantic relationship; otherwise, it may feel like nothing has changed when you make things official.

