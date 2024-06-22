He Doesn’t Want To Meet His Girlfriend’s Kids Yet Because They’ve Only Been Dating For Three Months

While dating someone with kids can be a lot of fun, when you’re not ready to meet them, you’re not ready. You should be able to take all the time you need before getting involved with your partner’s kids.

One man has been dating a woman for three months, and she wants him to meet her kids, but he’s not ready.

He’s 30 and his girlfriend is 29. His girlfriend divorced her ex-husband a year ago and got primary custody of her two young kids, who are both under 10 years old.

He met his girlfriend at work when they had to work on a project together.

Because of her schedule with her kids, he mostly sees his girlfriend at work, and they’re only able to go on one-on-one dates every other week.

“I understand that she has two small kids, and in any case, we see each other every day,” he said.

“Yesterday, after dinner at my place, she started to speak about holidays and whether I wanted to go with her and the kids to her grandparents’ holiday home at the sea.”

Then, his girlfriend asked him if he wanted to meet her kids in the next few days so that they could all get used to each other and be able to spend more time together.

He instantly became uncomfortable, as while he’d love to spend more time with his girlfriend, he was unsure if he was ready to get to know her kids.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.