Her Boyfriend’s Dog Has Bitten Her And Her Dog Several Times, So She’s Doubting Their Future Together

For close to a year now, this 28-year-old woman has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend, and they just moved to a new city for his job.

Their relationship is wonderful, and she feels like she does want to spend her whole life with her boyfriend.

“But there’s one problem,” she explained. “We each have a dog, and the dogs do not get along. He’s had his dog (Mini Aussie) for six years, and the dog has always gone to work with him.”

“My boyfriend works outside, on a golf course, and the dog is used to getting a lot of exercise on a daily basis. I’ve had my dog (Goldendoodle) for 3 1/2 years, and I love him dearly (of course).”

“But to emphasize, my boyfriend has pretty much spent all day every day with his dog since he got him. At my boyfriend’s new job, however, he can’t bring the dog with him. If he did, the dog would have to stay in his office all day, not getting any exercise.”

Three months into her relationship with her boyfriend, they left their dogs in his apartment for half an hour.

When they returned home, she was shocked to find that her boyfriend’s dog had bitten her dog. The bite itself wasn’t major, but she felt awful.

Her boyfriend expressed feeling bad, too, and he apologized to her. Prior to leaving their dogs home, the two had interacted a lot, and she had witnessed her boyfriend’s dog nipping at her dog while playing and running.

Her boyfriend dismissed his dog’s behavior, saying she shouldn’t be worried because that was just how his dog played.

