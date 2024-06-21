Her College Roommate’s Mom Has Been Staying In Their Apartment For Three Days, But She Wants The Woman Out Of Their Place

When you live with roommates, you have to be prepared for one of them to have an overnight visitor over from time to time. But when those visitors start acting like they live in your home, too, things can get annoying.

One young woman is unsure what to do, as one of her roommate’s moms is supposedly only visiting her apartment but has been acting as though she lives there full-time for three days.

She’s a 20-year-old college student living in an apartment with three other people. There are two other girls and one guy, and they’re all around the same age. The two other girls in the apartment share a bathroom while she shares a bathroom with the guy.

She and her roommates aren’t friends and don’t hang out together much, but they get along fairly well, and things have been civil. However, she’s not sure they’ll stay civil much longer.

“Three days ago, my roommate’s mom came to visit him,” she said.

“She has also been sleeping here and cooking here. The whole fridge is full of stinky stuff, and she keeps cooking these horrible cabbage dishes like her life depends on it.”

Her roommate’s mom has been acting like she’s a fifth roommate even though she’s supposedly only visiting their apartment. Not only has she taken over the kitchen, but she’ll stay on the phone for hours, having loud conversations in their common area.

Her roommate’s mom has also gotten in the way of her daily routine and takes up time in her bathroom.

“I couldn’t even brush my teeth before my 9:00 am class because his mom was in there for 30 minutes,” she explained.

