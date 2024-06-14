He’s Getting Shamed For Not Donating PTO Days To A Coworker Whose Mom Was In A Car Accident

Nowadays, paid time off from work is cherished and extremely valuable for many employees. That’s why people tend to use whatever paid time off they have very wisely.

One man recently decided he didn’t want to donate any of his paid time off from work to one of his coworkers who is taking care of her injured mom, and now he’s being shamed by other colleagues.

Two weeks ago, a coworker of his panicked when her mom was in a terrible car accident that landed her in the ICU.

Now, his coworker’s mom is staying in the hospital and has a long road to recovery.

“My coworker decided that she’s going to take a few weeks off in order to spend time with her mom and help her recover,” he explained.

“Three weeks ago, she was telling me that she thinks it’s stupid to hoard and save paid time off and that she’s a firm believer in using it as soon as you get it. Our employer is fairly generous with paid time off, providing around 20 hours a month. What my coworker does is spend the paid time off as soon as she gets it.”

There were several instances where his coworker decided to leave work early or skip days as soon as her paid time off kicked in each month, boasting about how she enjoyed being more free-spirited with it and taking spontaneous days off.

“I tend to save it up because you never know when you want to take an impromptu vacation or when, simply, life happens,” he said.

“Last week, our supervisor circulated an email asking if anyone wants to donate paid time off. Of course, I was like, no, but some of my coworkers have eagerly donated theirs. Which, once again, is theirs to use as they please. However, I feel as though the ones, myself included, are being shamed for not ‘being generous’ with our paid time off, which doesn’t bother me in the slightest.”

