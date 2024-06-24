His Girlfriend Said She Wanted To Split Up As A Test To See If He’d Fight For Her, So He Broke Up With Her Since He Doesn’t Like Mind Games

Have you ever had someone try to ‘test’ you while you were in a relationship with them?

One man recently broke up with his girlfriend, who ‘tested’ his commitment by telling him she wanted to take a break when they were supposed to move in together.

He’s 25 and was with his now ex-girlfriend for a year and a half. He went through a very difficult breakup with a girl who broke his heart when he was 16, and he was never the same after that.

He met his most recent ex-girlfriend at a social event for people who work in the same field, and they hit it off.

Just before their relationship ended, they felt ready to take the next step in their relationship.

“We had been talking about moving in together [because] our city is expensive, and we thought we could save some money,” he said.

“Her apartment was bigger than mine, but I own mine, so we were working stuff out. Last weekend, out of nowhere, she said that we were moving too fast. [I said] no problem. We didn’t make any plans that couldn’t be undone yet.”

Then, his girlfriend told him she wanted to break up with him, as she couldn’t tell if he was truly committed to her or not. He simply said, “Okay,” and she freaked out.

“Apparently, it was a test to see if I would fight for her,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.