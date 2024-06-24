His Wife Babies Him And Basically Acts Like His Mom, But It Disgusts Him

This 30-year-old man says that he constantly sees women complaining on the internet about their significant others failing to do things around the house, which leads to the women resenting their partners for having to baby them nonstop.

His life is the polar opposite of this since his wife babies him and basically acts like his mom without fail.

While he is a capable grown-up, his wife always reminds him to brush his teeth every day or says things at night like it’s past his bedtime, so he should get in bed.

She will remind him to eat his vegetables and say other things that moms tell their kids who actually need supervision and guidance.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting for my wife to treat me this way, and I have made it very clear that I want to puke every time she acts like my mother,” he explained.

“I was going to bed the other day, and I made a pit stop at my bed stand to put my watch away, and she saw that and went, “Don’t forget to take a shower.”

He came close to freaking out on his wife in that moment but managed to keep it in. He was so furious with his wife because he was on his way to the bathroom to shower.

It crossed his mind not to go through with that just to spite his wife, but he really was dirty and needed to clean off.

His wife got offended by his annoyance and kept saying she’s simply trying to help take care of him in her own way.

