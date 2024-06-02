His Wife Really Wants To Have Another Baby, But He Struggled A Lot When Their Son Was Born And Still Doubts His Abilities As A Father

This 28-year-old man is currently the father of his 3-year-old son and the stepfather to his 8-year-old stepdaughter. However, he never actually intended to have his son.

Rather, the pregnancy was unplanned, and when he found out that his now 32-year-old wife was pregnant, he didn’t want her to keep the baby.

However, she refused, and they wound up having their son together. Immediately after his child was born, he struggled a lot throughout the first year, too.

“I felt a lot of resentment and had a hard time bonding with him. It got so bad that I sought therapy, which helped me work through my issues,” he recalled.

“Now, three years later, I feel much better and have a good relationship with my son and stepdaughter.”

While things have drastically improved, though, his wife recently hit him with a tall order. Apparently, she claimed that she wanted to have another baby because she wanted a big family and believed one more child would complete their family.

However, according to him, he’s made it crystal clear that he does not want anymore kids.

“I still sometimes have doubts about my abilities as a father and fear going back to the place I was in,” he admitted.

Well, despite that, his wife won’t let the idea go and keeps trying to convince him to have another baby. She thinks that he will be better prepared this time. Plus, she claimed that, since he’s already a father to two children, he can do it and should give a third a chance.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.