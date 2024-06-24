Level Up Your Skin Protection Game This Summer By Selecting The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

As you probably already know, wearing sunscreen daily, especially this time of year, is incredibly crucial.

UV rays can do a lot of damage to our skin, and the more time we spend in the sun without any sunscreen or sun protection, the higher our risk of premature aging and skin cancers.

But here’s the thing about sunscreen – it can be a pain to wear. I know applying sunscreen isn’t difficult, but choosing one that works best with your skin type can be.

Some sunscreens are a bit oilier and make people break out; some are extremely potent and make your eyes sting, etc.

If you’re ready to up your sunscreen this summer and get more used to wearing it every day, here is a quick guide to selecting a sunscreen for your skin type.

A good general tip to know is that you should be aiming to wear sunscreens that have an SPF rating of 30 or higher. It’s the lowest rating recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology Association and allows you to get a summer glow while still protecting your skin.

But if getting tan isn’t an extremely high priority for you this summer, I’d recommend using an even higher rating.

You’ll also want to look for sunscreens or sunscreen moisturizers that are advertised as ‘broad spectrum,’ which means they can protect your skin from both types of UV rays, which are the UVA and UVB rays.

If you have dry skin, you’ll want to look for sunscreen products that have extra helpful ingredients in them. For instance, look for a facial sunscreen or sunscreen moisturizer that includes helpful moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides.

