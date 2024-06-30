Over Half Of Americans Over The Age Of 40 Feel Closer To Their Parents Now Than They Were As Kids, According To A New Survey

When we are young, we can’t help but look up to our parents or caregivers. They act as our guides – teaching us right from wrong, providing comfort and a sense of stability, and leading us toward our futures.

But then, during our teenage years and young adulthood, something switches. All of a sudden, we feel a newfound sense of individuality and independence – and listening to our parents can feel irksome seemingly overnight.

For some teens and young adults, even the thought of hanging out with their mom or dad can start to seem embarrassing.

It is completely natural for relationships between parents and children to ebb and flow as kids grow up and find their own sense of self. However, when does the “awkward” phase die down? And do children inevitably become friends with their parents later down the line?

According to a new survey conducted by Talker Research for Comfort Keepers, the answer is yes.

The survey, which included 2,000 Americans aged 40 and up from April 8 to April 15, showed that 58% actually feel like they are closer to their parents now than they were as kids.

Participants were asked to share their experiences with their parents during their “golden years” or their parent’s senior years, which usually start post-retirement. This revealed that 33% of older American parents and their children enjoy shopping together; meanwhile, 26% like dining out at new restaurants, and 16% relish traveling to new destinations.

About 6% even enjoy heading to concerts together. The most popular artists? The Rolling Stones reigned supreme at 17%, while Usher took second place at 12%, and Taylor Swift was close behind at 11%.

For 88% of the survey respondents, participating in shared activities with their parents has had a beneficial effect on their relationship, too. Plus, 50% claimed this quality time also improved their parent’s mood.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.