A Guy Walked Out Of Their Date After She Admitted She Used AI-Generated Photos On Her Dating Profile

TravelMedia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Artificial intelligence has officially entered the dating scene, and it’s shaking things up in unexpected ways. From polished selfies that look a little too perfect to using ChatGPT to curate the best response to a potential partner, AI is blurring the line between authenticity and the artificial.

TikToker Danielle (@danielle.chats) recently shared a dating disaster that left her more baffled than anything else. Like so many others navigating the modern dating scene, she matched with a guy on a dating app and agreed to meet up for a coffee/walking date.

She has some really good photos of herself on her dating profile, and a few of them are actually AI-generated, but she claims they look exactly like her.

Within the first 15 minutes of their date, he asked where one of her photos was taken. She told him that it was an AI-generated photo.

That was when the date took a turn. He declared that they weren’t a match and walked out of the date right then and there.

Danielle was stunned. She couldn’t believe he had made such a dramatic exit over it and doesn’t understand why it was such a big deal, especially since everyone is using AI-generated photos nowadays.

She thinks that if the photos actually look like you in real life, then it shouldn’t matter too much.

In the comments section, many TikTok viewers sided with the guy in this scenario. They thought the guy had every right to leave if he felt uncomfortable.

They also pointed out that the AI-generated photo didn’t look like Danielle and that she was being deceptive.

“Evidently, he felt you catfished him. I did the same thing and walked out on a chick because her pics looked nothing like her,” stated one viewer.

“He’s right; you weren’t authentic. Society needs to re-normalize not using filters, AI, and others. Instead, be real and put your real self forward,” declared another.

“It made him wonder what else you use AI for. I had a girl putting our texts through AI to determine her best reply. She accidentally copied the entire ChatGPT thing, and I instantly blocked her,” added someone else.