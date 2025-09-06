She Worked In A Haunted Funeral Home Where Someone Saw A Ghost Looking Into Their Own Casket

Raivo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Several years ago, TikToker Noree (@noreemigliore) worked in a funeral home. She had an older coworker who was around her dad’s age.

He had spent years working as a paramedic but decided to change careers and work as an embalmer for funeral homes. He has had a few spooky experiences during his time in the industry.

One evening, he was at the funeral home with another embalmer and an apprentice. They had spent the day setting up a funeral for an eight- or nine-year-old girl and were starting to close up for the night.

The girl was already in her casket in the receiving area, where the family would be.

The embalmers had sent the apprentice to the front room to check the lights and adjust the flowers while they stayed in the back room.

Suddenly, the apprentice burst into the back room and started frantically searching for his keys.

He announced that he was leaving and that the job wasn’t the right fit for him. The embalmers were confused and tried to ask the apprentice about what had happened, but he just took his stuff and left in a hurry.

After that, Noree’s coworker told the other embalmer to go home. He stayed behind to finish up the last few tasks. Before he left, he went into the front room to make sure everything was in its place. As he was adjusting the little girl’s casket, he saw someone walk up beside him out of the corner of his eye.

When he turned to look, he saw the little girl peering into her own casket. He froze in fear and watched the little girl observe herself for a moment, as if she was trying to understand what she was seeing. Then, she disappeared into thin air.

He was shaken up, unable to deny what he had witnessed. Although he had spent years surrounded by death in both emergency medicine and funeral care, nothing prepared him for that experience.

It is said that spirits often stick around for their own funerals, so perhaps that was what the little girl was doing. For Noree, the story became one of the most memorable tales from her time in the industry.