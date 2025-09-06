She Found Out The Guy She Was Dating Was Related To Her After He Said His Grandpa Was Murdered

profile Emily Chan | Sep 6, 2025
Sep 6, 2025
Young beautiful woman in a cafe holding
Alena - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Imagine hitting it off with someone new—the sparks are flying, and everything is just clicking into place. So, of course, you bring this person home to meet the family because you feel like they could really be the one. But then, you discover that you might actually be cousins.

That’s what happened to TikToker Briana Burke (@brianaburke91) when she brought home a guy she had been seeing for a month. Dating is hard enough, but almost accidentally dating a relative is a plot twist that nobody ever asked for.

So, when Briana took this guy home to meet her family, they all got along super well. Then, they started sharing deep stuff about their lives.

He told a sad story about how his grandfather was murdered by his uncle in his own home.

Briana’s dad asked him how long ago this murder took place. Her new boyfriend said that it happened 12 years ago. It turned out that her dad knew exactly what he was talking about.

The same thing had happened to her grandmother Lori’s parents. Her parents had put Lori up for adoption.

Briana’s boyfriend asked if they were talking about his aunt Lori. When Briana pulled up a picture of her grandma Lori on her phone, he confirmed that Lori was his aunt.

Afraid that they shared a family tree, they drew up a chart of all their relatives to see how they were connected. They broke it down multiple times to make sure.

In the end, they determined that all of their relations were through marriage and not by blood. Now, they are married and have two kids together.

Young beautiful woman in a cafe holding a soft drink. Copycpase
Alena – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In a follow-up video, she clarified exactly how they are each related to Lori.

So, Briana’s parents got divorced when she was in college. Her dad met her stepmom and got married. Lori was kind of like her stepmom’s stepmom.

For Briana’s husband, his grandfather’s second marriage was to the daughter that Lori put up for adoption when she was 15 years old. The point is that Briana and her husband are not blood-related to Lori.

Should we move to Alabama y/n

By Emily Chan

Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in... More about Emily Chan

