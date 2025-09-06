She Met Her Boyfriend On Facebook Marketplace After Posting Her Barstools For Sale

Xavier Lorenzo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most meet-cutes happen at school, work, coffee shops, bookstores, and airports. But TikToker Hailey (@laflammez_hair) met her boyfriend through one of the most unlikely of places—Facebook Marketplace.

At the end of 2023, the day after Christmas, she was in the mood to go shopping, so she decided to redo her entire house. The first order of business was to get rid of her brown leather barstools.

She posted them on Facebook Marketplace and promptly received an offer from a man who said he could pick them up on Friday.

But she told him that Friday didn’t work for her because she had to train. He asked what she was training for, so she explained that she was a bodybuilder.

He went on to say that he used to be obese but lost 50 pounds a year ago.

They agreed to meet up for the barstools on Saturday, but when she sent him her address, he realized that she was too far away. She lived in Atlanta, and he was in West Virginia.

She didn’t hear from him again until a day and a half later. He texted her, saying that he wouldn’t drive all the way down to Atlanta for some barstools, but he would drive all the way to meet her.

She ignored him because he was getting super creepy. Then, he texted again and asked when he could take her on a date. She was attracted to his assertiveness, so they started texting and video chatting.

After a month and a half, they decided to meet up. He showed up at her work with a bouquet of flowers and Starbucks.

He was tall and had diligently researched where to go in Atlanta for fine dining, even though he had never set foot in the city before. He was the perfect gentleman, opening the doors for her and picking up the tab.

He ended up moving in with her and still treats her like a queen a year and a half later. To this day, she never pumps her own gas or has to touch a shopping cart at the grocery store. It may not have been love at first sight, but their relationship blossomed into something beautiful.