Seize The Summer And Savor Your Own Company With These Fun Solo Date Ideas

Now that it’s summertime, people are talking all about the fun kinds of dates they’re going to go on with either their partners or people they just met.

A lot of people see summer as the perfect time for dating, as the beautiful weather gives us more opportunities to go on creative dates. For instance, instead of being stuck in a crowded bar, you can go with someone to the beach, to a gorgeous park, etc.

While it’s great to enjoy the company of others, there’s something uniquely liberating about spending your free summer afternoons or evenings on solo activities. It’s a chance to reconnect with yourself, to enjoy your own company, and to do things at your own pace.

If you’re looking to savor a few solo days this summer and indulge in some quality ‘me’ time, here are some delightful ‘solo date’ ideas just for you!

Enjoy a meal outdoors

Don’t worry; restaurants with adorable outdoor spaces aren’t only reserved for couples or parties of three or more.

Treat yourself to a delicious meal you can enjoy and have all to yourself at a restaurant with a nice outdoor space. It’s a great thing to squeeze in before, in the middle of, or at the end of a fun summer day.

Head to a local market or fair

In many regions, there are plenty of outdoor markets or fairs to enjoy during the day. These are great places to visit if you want to spend time alone.

