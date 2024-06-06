She Called Her Fiancé A Baby Because He Constantly Tries To Guilt-Trip Her Whenever She Has To Go Out And Leave Him Alone With Their Child

This 26-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 30, have been together for seven years. They also have a young child together, but she handles most of the childcare since her fiancé works full-time; meanwhile, she’s still attending college and working part-time on the side.

Yet, whenever she has to go somewhere or run an errand for only a few hours, her fiancé gets super upset about having to watch their child by himself.

According to her, he doesn’t even get angry, either. Rather, he tries to guilt-trip her and make her feel really bad.

“He says things like, ‘Oh, well, I wasn’t feeling that great because of my headache, but you have things to do, so it’s fine; I’ll be okay. You knew that I wanted to relax today, but you decided to go out anyway. It’s fine, don’t worry about me, I’ll be okay,'” she explained.

It’s also not like he guilt-trips her once in a blue moon. Instead, she claimed that it is constantly happening.

So, the last time he attempted to make her feel bad for leaving him alone with their child, she finally snapped. She told her boyfriend that he was acting like a baby and even said they needed to “cue the tiny violins” since he was acting so dramatic.

“He’ll literally be fine all day, then when he has to watch our child, all of sudden, the narrative switches to he’s ill and I don’t care about him,” she revealed.

Not to mention, her fiancé will also start posting cryptic messages on social media – writing things like “nobody supports me” or “I feel so alone.”

Quite frankly, she’s sick and tired of him making it seem like she’s the villain in the situation, too.

