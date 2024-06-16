She Plans To Rent Her Own Apartment And Tell Her Boyfriend To Move Back In With His Mom

This 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 29, have been together for five years now. And at first, they originally decided to move in with her boyfriend’s family in order to save money.

Plus, his parents were fine with it since they wanted their son close by.

Eventually, though, her boyfriend’s parents wound up moving to Florida. So, she and her boyfriend were forced to relocate.

“And we moved in with my parents in Arizona because he wasn’t ready to get his own place yet,” she recalled.

That was two years ago, and at the time, moving in with her parents was a fine idea. But now, despite the fact that she loves her family, she is really ready to take the next step and get her own place. She’s especially looking forward to not having to share a bathroom anymore.

Yet, every time she broaches the topic of moving out, her boyfriend starts making up “excuses” as to why they aren’t ready to get their own place yet.

He also won’t tell her how much money he has saved in the bank and refuses to look at any of the apartments she’s found – even though they are affordable.

“I found some cheap places, and if we split the rent evenly, it would be $500 each, and he says that it would be too much,” she explained.

“I’m frustrated because there’s no reason for us to continue to live with our parents.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.