She Thinks She Caught Her Boyfriend Stealing Money From Her On Her Home Security Camera

This 23-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend have been dating for nearly one year, and they’ve also been living together for a few months.

Her boyfriend actually moved into her house about three months ago, and aside from some normal bickering over chores, everything has been going smoothly.

However, she recently realized that she keeps missing money from her wallet, and she’s scared that her boyfriend is the one stealing from her.

The first incident occurred when she and her boyfriend got back from a family vacation to Mexico, and she realized that she was missing $200 from her emergency fund – which she normally stores in her car.

“I didn’t accuse him of taking it, but I did bring it up to him, which started a small argument where he revealed to me that, growing up, he would always be blamed when things would break or go missing,” she explained.

“I dropped the subject and did not bring it up again.”

Yet, not that long afterward, she noticed that another $50 went missing from her wallet. So, she spoke to her boyfriend about it, but she didn’t blame it on him. Rather, she assumed that her sister or one of her other family members had gone into her purse and used the cash after she left it in her car overnight.

Still, her final straw was this past weekend – when she discovered that the $350 she’d been storing in a purse under her bed was missing. She didn’t hesitate to ask her boyfriend about it, either, and he immediately denied knowing about what happened to the funds. Plus, he even offered to help her look for the missing money.

She does have one camera in her house, though, so she decided to start reviewing the footage from when she had the money in her hand, walked into her bedroom, and put it away.

