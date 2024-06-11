She Told Her Family She Planned To Go Camping But Disappeared After Stopping At A Convenience Store, And Her Car Was Later Found Disabled On A Dirt Road

Danielle Lopez of New Jersey is remembered by her loved ones as a loving, caring, and sweet woman. She cared for her grandfather up until he passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. Just one month afterward, she also lost her father to a heart attack.

Then, earlier this year, the Lopez family was struck by yet another tragedy after Danielle mysteriously disappeared.

It all began on April 13, 2024, when 37-year-old Danielle told her family that she was going to go camping at Wharton State Park – the largest forest in New Jersey that’s home to over 124,000 acres across three counties.

She was also known to frequent Pemberton Township, Willingboro Township, and Brendan T. Byrne State Park.

At 9:11 a.m. that day, she was last captured on surveillance footage stopping at a Wawa convenience store in Vincentown, New Jersey, located at 4 Route 72. After this final sighting, Danielle was never seen or heard from again.

Her mother, Sue Quackenbush, reportedly believed that Danielle had been with someone while leaving the Wawa but that Danielle did not seem to be in immediate danger.

Few details regarding the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance have been released, with authorities only stating that they’re still seeking assistance from the public. However, investigators have claimed that she went missing “under suspicious circumstances.”

Danielle’s car, a 2008 two-door blue Hyundai Accent with New Jersey license plate H99SXT, was later discovered disabled on Lost Lane Road – a dirt road located in Penn State Forest, a 3,400-acre property in Woodland Township.

But, the exact circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown, and Danielle’s case is still unsolved.

