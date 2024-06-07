She Wouldn’t Babysit Her Sister’s Kids During An Emergency Because Her Sister Still Hadn’t Paid Her For The Last Time She Watched Them

This 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 29, currently live together, and they both work full-time jobs. She also has a 35-year-old sister named Amber, and Amber is a single mom to three kids – who are 10, 6, and 4-years-old.

“And I love my nephews and niece, but Amber has a tendency to assume I’m always available to babysit,” she revealed.

It all began a couple of months ago when Amber wanted to go out with some friends and asked her to watch the kids. At the time, her sister claimed she’d only be gone for a few hours.

Well, Amber ended up staying out until the middle of the night, and she was at her sister’s house until 3:00 a.m. babysitting.

“I was exhausted and had to work the next morning,” she recalled.

However, when Amber returned, her sister casually mentioned that she’d get paid for her babysitting. She honestly didn’t expect much, either, but she thought it was a nice gesture on her sister’s part.

Yet, after a week passed by, Amber never actually sent her any money. So, she tried reminding her sister, and Amber just kept brushing her off and saying she would “get around to it.”

“It’s been over a month now, and every time I bring it up, she brushes it off or gets defensive,” she explained.

Then, last weekend, Amber apparently called her in a panic and asked if she could watch the kids again – claiming there was an emergency. She was actually busy, though, since she already had plans with her boyfriend that they’d been looking forward to for weeks.

