Silence Is Actually Good For You, And Here Are A Few Reasons Why

Are you someone who cannot stand sitting in silence? Do you feel like you need constant stimulation, even when you’re running around and trying to complete tasks?

For instance, I know a few people who still need their televisions on to fall asleep. I also know others who can’t go for a quick walk around their neighborhood without music blasting through their headphones.

On the one hand, I understand the unease that silence can bring. It can be uncomfortable, forcing us to confront our thoughts. But it’s also a space that can offer relief, a moment of peace in our busy lives.

It can also be difficult to enjoy silence if you’re particularly stressed out or upset about something, and the lack of stimulation causes you to keep thinking about it.

However, silence can sometimes give us a really beautiful opportunity to relax, reset, meditate, etc. There are also some great benefits to embracing silence.

So, if you feel as though you could use some experience to get used to silence, here are some of those benefits.

You can gain mental clarity

When we’re juggling a lot of responsibilities and busy schedules, it can feel like our brains are filled with constant noise.

We’re listening to the radio, watching television, and listening to our friends and family, all to the point where it can be hard to make decisions for ourselves.

