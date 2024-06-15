These Five Plants Will Repel Flies From Your Garden

One of the biggest perks of gardening and maintaining your landscape is getting to enjoy a gorgeous outdoor space during the warmer months.

But there’s nothing worse than pesky flies turning a relaxing afternoon or fun dinner party into an annoyance.

Thankfully, nature has provided us with some plants that can help keep these uninvited guests at bay. Not only do they repel flies, but they also add beauty, fragrance, and various other benefits to your garden.

So, here are some of the most effective fly-repelling plants to add to your backyard.

Bay Laurel

Bay Laurel is a stately evergreen shrub or small tree with glossy, dark green leaves that can grow up to 12 feet tall. But, it is often pruned to a more manageable height for most gardens.

Flies find this plant very unappealing due to its aromatic leaves. The essential oils in the leaves emit a fragrance that flies find repellent, helping to keep them away from your garden.

Bay Laurel thrives in well-drained soil and enjoys full sun to partial shade. It’s also relatively drought-tolerant once established, but regular watering during dry spells will help this plant stay healthy.

Basil

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.