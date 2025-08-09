Your Guide To Caring For A Mini Monstera

JD Images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma sounds like a spell from Harry Potter, but it’s actually one of the trendiest houseplants out there, and it knows it.

Nicknamed the mini monstera, this fast-growing cutie looks like someone shrunk a Monstera Deliciosa in the wash but kept all the drama and aesthetic appeal.

If you just brought one home (or have been trying to keep one alive for a while now), here’s how to give it the plant parent love it deserves, without losing your mind.

Light: Bright, Indirect, And A Little Extra

Your Mini Monstera wants light, but it’s not trying to get sunburned. Think of it like the friend who loves patio brunches but insists on sitting under the umbrella. Bright, indirect sunlight is the vibe. A north- or east-facing window is ideal. Too little light and the leaves will get leggy and sparse. Too much direct sun and they’ll crisp like chips.

If your plant starts growing toward the window like it’s trying to escape, rotate it weekly to keep the growth even.

Water: Chill, But Consistent

This plant likes its soil like a perfectly wrung-out sponge—not soggy, not dry. Water when the top of the soil feels dry when you touch it, and empty any excess water from the saucer so the roots don’t sit in water.

Overwatering is the #1 way to make this plant dramatic (read: root rot). Underwatering won’t kill it immediately, but the leaves might start drooping like it’s emotionally exhausted.

JD Images – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Humidity + Temperature: Tropical Vibes Only

The Mini Monstera is from Southeast Asia, so yes—it likes it warm and humid. Keep temps between 65°F and 80°F and away from drafts, vents, or winter windows.

If your home runs dry, especially in winter, give it a humidity boost:

Group it with other plants

Use a humidifier

Place a tray of water and pebbles nearby

Let it hang out in your bathroom (bonus: it looks great on a shelf)

Soil + Repotting: Fast-Draining Is the Goal

Use a well-draining mix: think potting soil with added perlite, orchid bark, or even some coco coir. This helps the roots breathe while preventing that swampy vibe they hate.

Repot once a year (or when you see roots creeping out the drainage holes) into a slightly larger pot. Don’t go huge—this plant prefers a snug fit.

Growth + Support: Give It Something to Climb

Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma is a natural climber. Without support, it’ll grow wild and unruly like it’s having a bad hair day. Give it a moss pole, trellis, or bamboo stake to latch onto, and it’ll reward you with bigger, happier leaves.

You can also pinch back growth to encourage a bushier shape, especially if it’s getting leggy.

Propagation: Surprisingly Easy

Want more mini monsteras? Snip a healthy stem just below a node, pop it in water or moist soil, and wait for roots to sprout. It’s like getting a BOGO plant.

Quick Troubleshooting

Yellow leaves = overwatering

Crispy tips = low humidity or too much sun

Leggy growth = not enough light

Slow growth = winter dormancy or nutrient needs (try a diluted liquid fertilizer in spring/summer)

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski