These Six Sunflower Varieties Can Add Height And Texture To Your Garden

There’s just something so inherently joyful about sunflowers. Their bright, cheerful blooms stretch up toward the sky, fully capturing the essence of summer.

So, adding sunflowers can bring a splash of sunshine to any garden – regardless of whether you’re an experienced gardener or just getting started.

Here are six sunflower varieties that won’t just brighten up your outdoor space but also add some unique textures and heights to your floral landscape.

Common Sunflower

Of course, we have to start with the common sunflower, which hails from North America.

These classic beauties can reach heights of six to 10 feet, boasting large, golden-yellow blooms with dark brown centers. This plant’s broad, rough leaves are another characteristic feature that enhances its rustic charm.

Common Sunflowers thrive in full sun and well-drained soil. They are relatively low-maintenance, requiring regular watering during dry spells and a bit of support if they grow particularly tall.

So, all you have to do is plant them in a sunny spot and watch them flourish with minimal effort.

Appalachian Sunflower

