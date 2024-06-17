This World War II Veteran Married The Woman Who Stole His Heart At The Age Of 100, Right Near The D-Day Beaches Of Normandy

One of the most famous events in all of World War II history was D-Day, the day soldiers from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries invaded the beaches at Normandy in France.

Earlier this month was the 80th anniversary of that fateful day, a day that ended up being a major turning point in the most destructive war in history.

Many World War II veterans never get the chance to revisit France, specifically Normandy, and some have strong feelings against going back. However, one World War II veteran recently chose to get married to the woman who stole his heart at age 100, right near the beaches of Normandy.

Just two days after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, 100-year-old World War II veteran Harold Terens married 96-year-old Jeanne Swerlin in a beautiful and sweet ceremony at the town hall in Carentan, right near the D-Day beaches of Normandy.

Both Harold and Jeanne hail from New York, and Harold was actively involved in the events of D-Day in 1944. At the age of 20, he first set foot in France as a member of the U.S. Army in 1942 before being stationed in Britain as a radio operator mechanic.

On D-Day, Harold was busy communicating with 60 P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes that were flying over France and repairing planes returning from France. Less than two weeks later, he was sent back to France to transport captured German soldiers.

Harold didn’t meet Jean, the love of his life and new wife, until three years ago in Boca Raton, Florida. While the sights and sounds of World War II and the results of D-Day still haunt him, Harold chose to make much better memories in the area by marrying Jean about five miles away from those beaches eight decades later.

Harold and Jean’s wedding was quite an impressive event. The mayor of Carentan, Jean-Pierre Lhonneur, read their vows, and after their ceremony, they stood before a happy, cheering crowd with champagne flutes.

Jean wore a pink dress and can be seen smiling from ear to ear in photos of the adorable wedding.

