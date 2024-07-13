A 2-Year-Old Girl From Kentucky Became The Youngest Member Ever To Join Mensa, A Non-Profit Open To People Who Score In The Top 2% On IQ Tests

At just two years old, a little girl named Isla McNabb from Crestwood, Kentucky, became the youngest member of Mensa.

Mensa International is a non-profit organization that is open to people who score in the top two percent on standardized IQ tests.

It is the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world. After scoring in the top one percent for her age, Isla was qualified for membership in Mensa.

From the moment Isla’s parents brought her home, they noticed that she seemed to be very bright and focused. She started learning colors, letters, and numbers very early on.

“At seven months of age, she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked,” said Jason McNabb, Isla’s father. “At 18 months, she learned the alphabet on her own and began to read at two years old.”

When their daughter turned two, Amanda and Jason McNabb discovered that her intelligence was out of the ordinary.

On Isla’s second birthday, her aunt gifted her an erasable writing tablet. When Jason wrote the word “red” on the tablet and sounded it out, Isla was able to read it.

Then, he proceeded to write “blue,” “yellow,” and “purple” on the board. To her parents’ surprise, Isla read the words aloud without hesitation.

Additionally, Jason and Amanda would find plastic, multicolored toy letters arranged next to objects around the house, which was just further proof of Isla’s intelligence.

