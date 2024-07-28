A Couple Of Parents Who Come From Old Money Offered To Fund His Nephew’s Summer Camp, But He Said That He Wasn’t Their Charity Case

Do you know anyone who likes to brag anytime they help others to the point where their help doesn’t feel very genuine?

A man recently had to tell a couple of parents that he wasn’t their charity case after they offered to fund his nephew’s summer camp experience.

He is 34-years-old and went from being a single man with hardly any responsibilities to a single dad overnight after the sudden passing of his brother and sister-in-law.

He was put in charge of raising his eight-year-old nephew, Jack after his parents passed away in 2019.

Although he loves Jack and has proudly taken over the role of raising him and calling him his son, he admits that it hasn’t been an easy process.

Raising Jack has been difficult because of the financial position it put him in.

“My brother made good money and invested in a house before he died, and it’s being rented at a loss because the rent is less than the mortgage,” he explained.

“But, it will be worth a fortune when it’s paid off. So, I’m basically paying for an eight-year-old and a house I don’t even live in. I also have Jack enrolled in a private school.”

Earlier this summer, Jack expressed wanting to go to a sleepaway camp that lasted six weeks. Sadly, he could only afford to pay for two weeks’ worth of the camp and had to prepare Jack for a shorter trip.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.